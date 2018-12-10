Organization ‘discouraged’ at event meant to rebuild relationships with law enforcement

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A community organization claims ICE agents caused concern at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department event that was meant to rebuild the relationship between the immigrant community and law enforcement.
The group, Comunidad Collectiva, is described as an all-volunteer organization that advocates for and protects the human rights of immigrants in Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas.
CMPD Chief Kerr Putney says he wishes someone would have spoken up at the event.
The forum, “Bridging The Difference,” was held on Thursday.
“I don’t deal in rumors," Putney said. "If they were here, I’m kind of sad they didn’t want to speak up when questions directly concerning them were posed.”
Comunidad Collectiva claims community members and Spanish-speaking reporters informed police but say they refused to ask the ICE agents to leave.
“The event was meant to begin to rebuild relationships between the immigrant community and law enforcement, instead ICE’s actions discouraged immigrants from engaging with elected and public officials,” the organization said.
Comunidad Collectiva is requesting the city of Charlotte and CMPD to “take necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of residents who try to connect with law enforcement by ensuring that ICE will not be present at future events.
“If people were indeed here and questions were posed to them, then they didn’t answer them," Putney said. "I don’t lead that way, and I’ll leave it at that.”
