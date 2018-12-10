NC National Guard pulls ambulance out of snowy ditch in Morganton

MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) - The North Carolina National Guard was spotted pulling an ambulance out of a ditch in Morganton Sunday.
According to Chesterfield Fire Rescue, the incident happened on Piney Road in Morganton.
Crews say the National Guard came out to support their emergency operations.
The ambulance was apparently stuck in a ditch filled with snow.
The Chesterfield Fire Rescue and the North Carolina National Guard came together to help pull the ambulance out of the ditch.
No injuries were reported and there’s no word on how the ambulance ended up in the ditch.
