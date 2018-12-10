Let the cleanup (and melting) begin in the foothills

MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) - With temperatures above freezing the melting and clearing process was well underway in the foothills after the storm named Diego dumped more than a foot of snow in the area on Sunday. By mid-afternoon Interstate 40 and most major roads in Burke County were clear, though wet. Side roads were still a challenge but crews began to clear those as well.
While that work continued power crews were busy too. The number of outages dropped from the thousands to just hundreds. Many of those should be back on the grid Monday night.
Despite the progress, officials are urging people to use caution on the roads, especially overnight when freezing temperatures could cause icy spots. DOT crews will be out trying to prevent that.
