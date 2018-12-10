Imagine Dragons to perform during halftime of CFP champ game

Imagine Dragons will headline the halftime telecast and perform from Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay. The bands' song "Natural" was used by ESPN as the theme for much of the network's college football coverage and promotions. Imagine Dragons won a Grammy in 2014 for its song "Radioactive." The band will perform several songs in the halftime set, including tracks from its recently released fourth album, "Origins." The halftime concert will be free to attend but limited to those who secure passes. Details on how to do that will be announced at a later date.