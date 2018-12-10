HS football coach suspended over assault charges ahead of championship game

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Catholic High School assistant varsity football coach Frank Garcia was suspended of his coaching duties following assault charges.
The school sent a letter to parents Sunday shortly after becoming aware of the charges against Garcia.
“He will not be coaching in the NC 3A state championship game this weekend,” school officials said of Garcia.
Garcia was charged with misdemeanor assault on Saturday.
“Please join me in keeping all those involved in your prayers,” CCHS Principal Kurt Telford said.
Details surrounding Garcia’s arrest were not released.
