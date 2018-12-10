Goodbye, Carolina Rebellion. Hello, Epicenter Festival. And Hello, Foo Fighters!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - In case you hadn’t already heard, the producers of Carolina Rebellion recently announced that the 2018 edition of the hard-rock/heavy-metal festival in Concord would be the final one.
Also, in case you hadn’t already heard, a new event from those same producers will pop up in its place in 2019: the Epicenter Festival, which will be held May 10-12 about 70 miles to the east of Charlotte, at the expansive Rockingham Festival Grounds in the city of Rockingham, which is also home to Rockingham Speedway.
And on Monday morning, independent music festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents unveiled the lineup for the three-day celebration of rock that will sprawl across four stages.
Perhaps the biggest news? Foo Fighters will be the headliner on the main stage on Sunday, the final day of the festival.
But in general — like Carolina Rebellion before it — the festival is a feast for fans of hard rock and heavy metal, with a lineup that includes more than 65 artists. Korn, Rob Zombie and The Prodigy are the marquee names on Friday; Tool, Judas Priest and The Cult topline on Saturday; and Bring Me The Horizon and 311 will join Foo Fighters on Sunday.
Tickets for Epicenter go on sale at noon on Friday, Dec. 14, at https://epicenterfestival.com.
Initial ticket prices for Epicenter Festival will start at $79.50 plus fees for single-day general admission or $149.50 plus fees for weekend general admission; $199.50 plus fees for single-day VIP or $399.50 plus fees for weekend VIP. There are also options that will allow festival-goers to camp out on the grounds all weekend.
Here’s the full list of performers (subject to change):
Friday, May 10: Korn, Rob Zombie, The Prodigy, Evanescence, Machine Gun Kelly, Meshuggah, Skillet, Beartooth, Mark Lanegan Band, Dorothy, Black Pistol Fire, Zeal & Ardor, Knocked Loose, Slothrust, Wilson, Hands Like Houses, Hyro The Hero, Amigo The Devil, Arrested Youth, Vein, Black Coffee and more to be determined.
Saturday, May 11: Tool, Judas Priest, The Cult, Bush, Black Label Society, Circa Survive, Yelawolf, Motionless In White, The Damned Things, Starset, Grandson, Badflower, Memphis May Fire, Issues, High On Fire, Wage War, Crobot, Sylar, Counterfeit., Pretty Vicious, Shvpes, Dirty Honey, Alien Weaponry, Hyde.
Sunday, May 12: Foo Fighters, Bring Me The Horizon, 311, +Live+, Mastodon, Killswitch Engage, Architects, Tom Morello, Fever 333, Reignwolf, Yungblud, The Glorious Sons, Ho99o9, While She Sleeps, Basement, Scarlxrd, Movements, Teenage Wrist, Demob Happy, Boston Manor, Cleopatrick, The Dirty Nil.
Festival doors will open at 11 a.m. daily.
It’s not entirely clear why Carolina Rebellion came to an end, although Danny Wimmer Presents and AEG Presents — which were partners in the event until its demise — did not end on good terms.
According to Billboard, AEG alleged in court documents filed in November that Wimmer illegally “divorced” himself from AEG, shut down two festivals the companies had been producing together (the other was Rock on the Range in Columbus, Ohio), and relaunched new competing festivals (including the Epicenter Festival) under Wimmer’s sole ownership.
Carolina Rebellion, which wrapped in 2018 after eight years, hosted more than 100,000 fans per year at its peak.
In the press release announcing the 2019 lineup for Epicenter, Wimmer said: “The creation of the ‘Epicenter of rock n’ roll’ in the heart of North Carolina gives us the ability to expand on the festival experience with enhanced camping amenities, nighttime entertainment with no curfew, and expanded food and beverage offerings, all highlighted by a massive music lineup covering the spectrum of rock, metal and alternative rock music.”