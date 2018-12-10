CMS to operate on two-hour delay Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday, the district announced Monday afternoon, following a days-long winter storm.
CMS was closed for students on staff on Monday.
CMS personnel, buses and other transportation will also operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday. Schools plan to dismiss at normal times.
Before-school programs will operate on a two-hour delay amnd after-school programs will operate on normal schedules.
“The district asks everyone to be patient tomorrow and to use extra caution traveling as some areas in our community have been more impacted than others by winter weather. Make-up days will be announced soon,” CMS said.
Crews were working Sunday to restore power and heat to dozens of schools across Mecklenburg County. The outages were caused by a winter blast that hit the area over the weekend.
CMS’s decision to close schools Monday was based off experts predicting potentially hazardous conditions on roads, bridges, stairs and sidewalks in many areas.
Some other area districts are closed Tuesday.
“The safety of students, staff and families is always top priority,” a statement read.
