Chinese court bans some iPhones over Qualcomm dispute

FILE - In this Thursday, April 27, 2017 file photo, visitors look at a display booth for Qualcomm at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing. U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm says it’s won an order in a Chinese court banning some Apple phones in China as part of a long-running dispute over patents. Qualcomm said Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, that the Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in China has granted preliminary injunctions ordering four Chinese subsidiaries of Apple to stop selling and importing iPhones 6S through X. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (AP)