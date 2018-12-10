5 children killed in Youngstown house fire

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (CBS Newspath) - A house fire claimed the lives of 5 young children Sunday night.
According to CBS affiliate WKBN, the fire broke around 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Parkliffe Avenue.
Firefighters say five children were in the house at the time.
Two died in the home. Three others were taken to Mercy Health in Youngstown where they succumbed to their injuries.
The ages of the children are 9, 3 , 2, and 1-year-old twins.
The mother of the children was taken to Mercy Health. Her condition has not been released.
Two firefighters were injured in the flames.
One was taken to Mercy Health and another was treated at the scene.
“It’s very hard for us. Firefighters and police officer, all our safety forces. Something like this we give 110 percent. Things happen the way they happen and it’s just something we have to deal with. We will have someone for our firefighters to talk to,” said Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley.
Arson investigator Captain Kurt Wright said he does not suspect foul play.
