Busy day for tow truck operators during winter storm

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) said they responded to 100 accidents on Sunday. Some were due to the bad winter weather the Charlotte area received.
Snow and icy conditions blanketed the area Sunday, and tow trucks were busy over picking up cars that got into trouble on the roads.
Tow truck operator Dylan Powell, who works for Diamondback Towing Company, was in Davidson. He says he witnessed a lot while winter weather pounded the area.
“I saw a car in the woods up in Charlotte,” Powell said. “Everything from people off the interstate here - just crazy.”
Powell says he was in Davidson picking up a car because the owner got stuck at work. When it was time to leave, she couldn’t get her car to move. She didn’t even want to stay until the tow truck company arrived.
“She wasn’t comfortable driving it,” Powell said. “So we are happy to give her a tow for her.”
Hunters Towing Company was also busy on Sunday. The manager says the workers answered about 100 calls for service. One call was for a car in trouble on Interstate 77. The driver, who didn’t want to be identified, claims a truck side swiped her while she was driving, causing her to spin out of control. Her car suffered so much damage a tow truck was needed.
Powell says while working, he heard from drivers about what happened.
“Driving too fast,” he said. “Not paying attention, weren’t comfortable with the conditions, didn’t know what they were getting into.”
More bad weather could be on the way for the area, that’s why CMPD advises drivers to stay off the roadways unless it is absolutely imperative. Officers are expecting the temperatures to remain around freezing. The fear is that could set up the roads for the potential of significant icing.
“People should just stay home,” Powell said. “Honestly, unless you have to go out - it’s better just to stay home.”
In most of the crashes WBTV saw on the road Sunday there were no major injuries.
