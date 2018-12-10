Arena collapses, kills horses during winter storm

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Three horses were killed instantly when an arena collapsed at a farm in Bessemer City Sunday.
The incident happened at Sunnyside Farms Arena on Tryon Courthouse Road as a winter storm blew through.
Workers found the horses, Honey, Peyton and Babydoll, late Sunday night.
The farm has been established for about 30 years. The family doesn’t know if they will rebuild the area, as they’re still mourning.
“During the storm our arena collapsed and 3 of our dear horses passed away,” the farm posted on Facebook Monday. “Please say a prayer for us all. Also, please be respectful and realize it was not just 3 horses that passed away to us....these were pets that we loved and will miss daily!!”
The horses are being buried.
