Winter Storm Warning still in effect for most of WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most of the WBTV viewing area through 12pm Monday.
Even if you haven’t seen much precipitation yet, that doesn’t mean you won’t. The bulk of the precipitation hasn’t gotten here.
As we move into the night, the precipitation will continue to stream in from the southwest and overtake the Carolinas. The temperatures will also continue to fall. The mountains will see mainly snow throughout the evening. That’s why you have 12-20” snow totals. For the rest of us, it won’t be nearly that straightforward.
The temperatures above the earth’s surface will greatly affect what kind of precipitation we see here at the surface. The type of precipitation will in turn affect the final amounts. There is a lot of room for error due to temperatures not only at the surface but also above the surface.
Here’s what I want to caution you on. You might look at the snowfall total map and see that you’re in the 1-4” range. When you look at the big picture and see that the mountains could get 12-20”, why worry about just a few inches? No big deal, right? Wrong! The less snow you get, the more ICE you could potentially get. I know, when you compare the possibility of more than a foot of snow, then you look at the freezing rain forecast map and the output is measured in tenths of an inch, it’s hard to wrap your brain around how that could compare. Well, just about a quarter inch of ice can cause slippery roads and sidewalks and can even start to take down trees and power lines. If you find yourself sitting in the dark due to just a little ice, you will no longer be saying, well, at least we aren’t getting it as bad as Boone!
SO, even though it can be hard to pin down actual accumulations, here’s what you need to know. Roads have the potential to be hazardous for the entire WBTV viewing area. Ice and snow have the possibility of taking down trees and powerlines – which could leave you in the cold and darkness. Whatever snow accumulation zone you’re in, make sure you make preparations tonight.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.