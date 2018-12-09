Winter Storm Warning still in effect for most of WBTV viewing area

Here’s what I want to caution you on. You might look at the snowfall total map and see that you’re in the 1-4” range. When you look at the big picture and see that the mountains could get 12-20”, why worry about just a few inches? No big deal, right? Wrong! The less snow you get, the more ICE you could potentially get. I know, when you compare the possibility of more than a foot of snow, then you look at the freezing rain forecast map and the output is measured in tenths of an inch, it’s hard to wrap your brain around how that could compare. Well, just about a quarter inch of ice can cause slippery roads and sidewalks and can even start to take down trees and power lines. If you find yourself sitting in the dark due to just a little ice, you will no longer be saying, well, at least we aren’t getting it as bad as Boone!