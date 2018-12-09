Winter Storm Warning continues - and we have your snow totals

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Things are looking quieter for the next few hours but the Winter Storm Warning continues to be in effect until noon on Monday. Please check out the snow total maps further down to see what our area picked up.
From here, the evening could bring a few more rain or snow showers. It should be fairly light but a little more precipitation could possibly fall. It shouldn’t amount to much.
Temperatures have been a huge player in this winter game. That continues to be the case. We have been between 32° and 34° all day… and we won’t likely stay far from that range all night either. The good news is that we aren’t looking at a deep freeze overnight to cause a lot of black ice, the way we typically do after a winter storm. (There will still definitely be icy patches though.)
The bad news is that we will again be right on the bubble if any more precipitation falls. It should be light but there could still be a few showers or snow showers mixing in overnight. Not much accumulation is expected though.
Monday will bring the possibility of a few more showers or snow showers. Again, it shouldn’t be anything heavy but some places could see up to about an inch more through Monday morning. That, plus the mess that has already fallen, are the reasons the warning is still in effect. Highs will eventually reach the upper 30s tomorrow.
Tuesday through Thursday are the days when we get a break . Highs will be in the mid 40s to low 50s. That means there will be melting during the day. We know how this goes though… The nights will be in the 20s so black ice will be an issues most mornings this week.
The next big weather maker will be next Friday. A new storm system will move through and could bring heavy rain. Localized flooding could become an issue when combined with all of the melting snow. We’ll keep you posted.
Stay warm and be safe!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
