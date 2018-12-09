Accidents, outages continue as winter storm hits

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Communities across North Carolina are seeing the effects of a winter storm that brought rain, sleet and snow to the area beginning Saturday night.
Dangerous driving conditions due to reduced visibility and precipitation on the roads has led to Medic responding to 35 calls just between midnight and 7:00 a.m. on Sunday morning alone, with most of the incidents occurring on major roadways like I-77 and US-74.
Accidents on I-85 in Rowan County were reported early Sunday morning as well, with snow and ice beginning to cover the road shortly after 1:00 a.m.
For those who avoided driving this morning, power outages have been another issue as Duke Energy is reporting thousands of outages in its coverage areas across the region.
Blue Ridge Energy in the mountains has also reported outages in Watauga, Wilkes and Ashe Counties at this time.
Hundreds of churches and local businesses have announced that they will be closed today as a result of the storm as the region begins to brace itself for continued freezing rain and accumulation.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.