Watauga County, business owners prepare for winter storm

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The town of Boone is no stranger to winter weather, but even for them 20 inches is a big storm.
The snow started falling on Kings Street around 8 p.m., but a few hours earlier the town was preparing.
It was business as usual for restaurants and shops in the area as residents and tourists hit the town.
“I’m just doing some last minute Christmas shopping because the storm is about to come,” shopper Tyler Osmond said.
Sunday scheduling for restaurants like Our Daily Bread is up in the air.
“May open a little bit late depending on the road conditions for traveling for our staff to make sure they stay safe,” Manager Patrick Heal said.
There is also the safety of customers to consider.
“Definitely concerned especially since we live far out of town the roads don’t get plowed very quickly so we’ll have to shovel our way out of the driveway for sure,” customer Hannah Michels said.
For Anna Banana’s boutique, shoppers are the determining factor.
“Are there tourists around? Are there people around? It’s more of like a surveying and feeling it out and that’s what we’re doing with the weather as well,” sales associate Brandon Schwartz said.
Watauga County Emergency Management Services has been busy preparing for several days.
“We have topped off all of our generators, made sure we did maintenance on our towers that would be pretty un-accessible during the storm,” EMS Director Will Holt said. “We’ve pre-positioned resources.”
Snow plows drove around all day.
“I have faith in the town of Boone we definitely have the equipment to handle it,” Heal said.
“It’s definitely going to be a lot of snow so it will be fun!” customer Hailey Fitzgerald said.
Despite the snow lovers in town, one to two feet is rare even for this area.
“It’s a big amount," Holt said. "Sometimes you just run out of places to put it or it falls faster than you can sweep it out of the way.”
EMS also recommended drivers stay off the roads after dark and call 9-1-1 if they find themselves in an emergency on or off the roads.
