Several wrecks reported on I-85 in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Several crashes were reported on Interstate 85 in Rowan County as weather conditions deteriorated across the area on Sunday morning.
Officials with Rowan County EMS confirmed responses to accidents as snow and ice began covering the road just after 1:00 am.
In Salisbury near mile marker 76 and Innes Street, and SUV ran off the interstate and into trees. To the north, near mile markers 81 and 82, there were at least two accidents involving vehicles that were in the median.
Just after 4:00 am there was another accident near mile marker 76 and involved two injuries.
Officials are asking drivers to stay off the roads.
