3 people dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - Officials say three men are dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in Rock Hill Saturday afternoon.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Cherry Street off Red River Road Saturday around 5 p.m.
Upon arrival, officials found three men unconscious and not breathing.
After an investigation, deputies say there were no signs of foul play, but firefighters reported elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the home.
Officials say the three men were hispanic and ages 37, 29, and 25.
The men’s names have not been released
The official cause of death will be released after an autopsy by the York County Coroner’s Office.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
