Man killed, multiple injured including child in four-vehicle crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was killed and multiple people were killed including a child in a four-vehicle crash in Charlotte Friday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 7500 block of Idlewild Road.
When officers arrived, they found four vehicles that had all been involved in the collision.
An investigation revealed that a 2002 Honda Civic was being driven by 42-year-old Vongsanith Prahongchanh, who died after the crash.
Prahongchanh was driving on Idlewild Road towards Independence Boulevard when the crash happened.
Prahongchanh was driving in the left lane approaching Ware Road when he swerved to the right, trying to avoid hitting another car which was stopped in the road in front of him, waiting to make a left turn.
Prahongchanh’s vehicle ran into the back right corner of the vehicle and then kept going on Idlewild Road.
As he approached Idlebrook Drive, he crossed over the lane into the path of a another vehicle, which was heading east on Idlewild Road, striking it in a head-on collision.
Due to the impact, Prahongchanh’s vehicle was spun back onto the right side of Idlewild Road where it was then hit by a vehicle that was driving west on Idlewild Road.
After the impact with Prahongchanh’s vehicle, the other vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a telephone pole.
The driver of one of the vehicles and a child passenger were both taken by MEDIC to Novant Health Matthews Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the another vehicle was not transported and was not injured. The driver of the another vehicle reported that he had only minor injuries from the crash and was not taken to the hospital.
Prahongchanh, was taken by MEDIC to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center-Main where he later passed away from the injuries he received in the crash.
Officials say alcohol use by Mr. Prahongchanh is suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash.
This crash is being investigated and any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.