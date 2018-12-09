How much snow fell in your area? Here’s a county-by-county look of the Charlotte region.

CHARLOTTE, NC (Steve Lyttle/Charlotte Observer) - Sleet, ice and downed trees are creating problems across the Charlotte area Sunday, while heavy snow and sleet have blanketed areas north of Mecklenburg County.
Ice accumulations are building, with authorities warning that ice of a quarter-inch or more can cause widespread power outages.
Meanwhile, cold rain is falling to the south and southeast of Charlotte.
Here’s a county-by-county look at conditions, closings and weather at counties across the region. Reports are from National Weather Service, state transportation departments, law enforcement, and Observer’s news partner WBTV, as of noon on Sunday.
North Carolina
MECKLENBURG
Weather: Freezing rain, with some sleet. Temperatures near 32 degrees.
What has fallen: 1-2 inches of snow and sleet in Huntersville, Cornelius and Davidson. About 1 inch of snow and sleet in Charlotte. Traces of snow and sleet in south and southeast Mecklenburg. About one-eighth of an inch of ice accumulated from Charlotte southward.
Roads: Main roads are wet, with slush in spots. Secondary roads are wet to slushy. Some ice-covered roads in north Mecklenburg. Downed trees blocking Eastway Drive near the Plaza (Charlotte) and Courtney Lane (Matthews).
Power outages: About 15,000, as of mid-morning (3 percent of customers).
Closings of note: Lake Norman Charter School closed Monday. Levine Museum of the New South closed Sunday.
ALEXANDER
Weather: Snow. Temperature of 29 degrees in Taylorsville.
What has fallen: 9.5 inches of snow in Taylorsville.
Roads: Roads are covered in snow and ice. Travel is discouraged, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
Power outages: Less than 2 percent of customers.
Closings of note: None.
ANSON
Weather: Rain, with temperature of 34 degrees in Wadesboro.
What has fallen: Rain. Only light sleet was reported overnight in northern Anson.
Roads: Wet.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: None.
ASHE
Weather: Heavy snow. Temperatures of 26 degrees in West Jefferson.
What has fallen: 13 inches reported in West Jefferson; 14 inches in Fleetwood.
Roads: Roads are snow-covered and impassable in spots.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: Many businesses closed in Jefferson and West Jefferson.
AVERY
Weather: Heavy snow. Temperatures in mid 20s.
What has fallen: 12 inches in Linville.
Roads: Roads are snow-covered. Travel is discouraged, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: None. Ski resorts report they are open and operating Sunday.
BURKE
Weather: Moderate snow. Temperatures in upper 20s.
What has fallen: 9 inches reported in Drexel and Morganton.
Roads: Roads are snow- and ice-covered. Interstate 40 has been plowed, but travel is discouraged.
Power outages: About 3,500, or 15 percent of the Duke Energy and Rutherford Electric customers.
Closings of note: Burke County Schools closed Monday.
CABARRUS
Weather: Sleet, with some freezing rain near Midland. Temperatures near freezing.
What has fallen: About 2 inches near Kannapolis, ranging down to a trace of sleet near Midland.
Roads: Interstate 85 is wet and slushy. Main roads are wet, with some icy spots. Secondary roads are slushy and slippery.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: None.
CALDWELL
Weather: Heavy snow, with a bit of sleet at times. Temperature is 30 degrees in Lenoir.
What has fallen: 12 inches of snow in Hudson (south Caldwell); 13 inches in Lenoir.
Roads: Main roads, including U.S. 321, are snow-covered and treacherous. Plowing is under way on main roads.
Power outages: About 500 customers of Blue Ridge Electric (5 percent).
Closings of note: None.
CATAWBA
Weather: Snow, sleet and some freezing rain in south Catawba.
What has fallen: 7 inches of snow and sleet in Startown (near Newton); 8 inches in Hickory.
Roads: Interstate 40 is wet to slushy, with some ice-covered spots. U.S. 321 is wet in spots; otherwise, it’s snow- and ice-covered. Other roads are mostly snow-covered.
Power outages: About 1,000 Duke Energy customers (5 percent).
Closings of note: None.
CLEVELAND
Weather: Sleet and some freezing rain. Temperature is 31 degrees in Shelby.
What has fallen: 6 inches in Kings Mountain; 7 inches in Shelby.
Roads: Interstate 85 is wet to slushy. Other roads are slushy to snow-covered.
Power outages: About 1,000 Duke Energy customers (3 percent).
Closings of note: None.
GASTON
Weather: Sleet and freezing rain. Temperature in Gastonia is 31 degrees.
What has fallen: About 1 inch of sleet in southern Gaston County, ranging up to 3 inches near the Lincoln County line.
Roads: Main roads, including Interstate 85, are wet with some icy spots. Secondary roads are slushy to snow-covered.
Power outages: About 3,000 Duke Energy customers (4 percent).
Closings of note: None.
IREDELL
Weather: Snow, with some sleet south of Statesville. Freezing rain mixing with sleet near Mooresville. Temperature is 28 degrees in Statesville, 30 in Mooresville.
What has fallen: Snow and sleet ranges from about 3 inches in Mooresville and Troutman, up to 9 inches in Statesville.
Roads: Snow-covered and slippery. Interstate 77 is wet to snow-covered south of about mile marker 45.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: None.
LINCOLN
Weather: Snow and sleet, with some freezing rain near the Gaston County line. Temperature in Lincolnton is 30 degrees.
What has fallen: 3.5 inches of snow and sleet in Lincolnton. Heavier amounts to the west, near Vale.
Roads: Snow- and ice-covered. N.C. Highway Patrol reported more than 25 wrecks in the county between midnight and 8 a.m.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: Lincoln Charter School closed Monday.
RICHMOND
Weather: Rain. Temperature is 34 degrees in Rockingham.
What has fallen: Rain.
Roads: Wet.
Power outages: None.
Closings of note: None.
ROWAN
Weather: Mostly sleet falling, with some freezing rain in the south. Temperature in Salisbury is 30 degrees.
What has fallen: 4.5 inches of snow and sleet in Salisbury.
Roads: Interstate 85 is wet in main driving lane and slushy in other lanes. Main roads are slushy, with some icy spots. Secondary roads are snow- and ice-covered.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: None.
STANLY
Weather: Freezing rain, with some sleet. Temperature of 32 degrees in Albemarle.
What has fallen: About an inch of sleet across most of the county, with only a trace near the Stanly County line. Ice accumulations of about one-tenth of an inch or slightly more.
Roads: Main roads are wet, with slush in spots. Secondary roads are wet to slushy.
Power outages: About 1,800 Duke Energy customers (30 percent).
Closings of note: Stanly Community College closed Monday.
UNION
Weather: Freezing rain and rain. Temperature is 33 degrees in Monroe, 32 degrees in Indian Trail.
What has fallen: Less than an inch of sleet fell in western Union. Ice accumulations have exceeded one-tenth of an inch in western Union.
Roads: Wet, with some slushy spots.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: None.
WATAUGA
Weather: Heavy snow.
What has fallen: 10.5 inches in Boone; 11.5 inches in Todd.
Roads: Snow-covered and hazardous.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: None.
South Carolina
CHESTER
Weather: Rain.
What has fallen: Some sleet was reported overnight, but precipitation mostly has been rain. Temperature of 34 degrees in Chester.
Roads: Wet.
Power outages: None.
Closings of note: None.
CHESTERFIELD
Weather: Rain. Temperature in Chesterfield is 35 degrees.
What has fallen: Rain.
Roads: Wet.
Power outages: None.
Closings of note: None.
LANCASTER
Weather: Freezing rain, with cold (but not freezing) rain from Lancaster south. Temperatures range from 34 in Lancaster to 32 near the Mecklenburg County line.
What has fallen: A coating of sleet fell overnight in northern Lancaster. Otherwise, it has been rain and freezing rain. Ice accumulations of one-tenth of an inch in Indian Land.
Roads: Wet.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: None.
YORK
Weather: Rain in the south; freezing rain closer to the Mecklenburg and Gaston county line. Temperature in Rock Hill is 32 degrees.
What has fallen: About two-tenths of an inch of ice was reported earlier in Rock Hill. About a half-inch of sleet accumulated overnight in Fort Mill, Clover and Tega Cay.
Roads: Main roads are wet, with slushy spots. Interstate 77 reported to be wet.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: None.