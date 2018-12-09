First Alert Days: Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through noon Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As of Sunday morning, we are in the throws of a major winter storm. And just as we forecast the heaviest snow is falling north of the Charlotte metro… with heavy accumulating into the foothills and the mountains. Some mountain locations are already reporting 6” to 12” of snow. For the foothills and the mountains, the snow will continue to fall for several more hours with additional accumulations.
The Charlotte area is sitting right on the transition line between rain and snow. Charlotte has officially seen nearly 2” of snow. Just to our north around Lake Norman many places have seen three to four inches of snow. Move south of the metro we did see a brief period of accumulating snow overnight… before the precipitation transitioned to a mix of snow/sleet/rain.
As this storm winds down later today, snow levels will begin to rise and lift to the north. So even some foothill locations may see a brief period of wintry mixed precipitation. Snow, sleet and rain are again a possibility.
Another major concern across that rain/snow transition line is for a period of freezing rain. Accumulating freezing rain across a layer of heavy wet snow raises the concerns for falling trees, branches, and power lines. Duke Energy has crews staged across the state and are ready to make repairs when the storm starts to abate. Still, the power company says folks should be prepared to be without power for several days.
Down the road, it will be freezing cold during the overnight hours for the next several nights. Much of what melts during the day to a slushy mess, will likely re-freeze during the overnight hours. Be prepared for school closures and delays… and for slick and icy roadways.
Further down the road…. Rain. Heavy rain is in the forecast for the end of the week. We’ll begin keeping a close eye on that over the coming days.
Stay safe. If your in the snow enjoy!
- Meteorologist Chris Larson
