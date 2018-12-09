First Alert Days: Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through noon Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - For the Charlotte area the worst of our winter storm is behind us. Drier air is starting to filter into the Charlotte metro early this afternoon… and most all of the precipitation will begin to wind down as we head deeper into the afternoon.
Snow does continue to fall in the foothills and mountains of western North Carolina. And additional accumulations of snow are possible through this evening and overnight into Monday morning for mountain locals.
Temperatures will be nearly static overnight… with lows Monday morning generally in the lower thirties in and around metro Charlotte.
Monday afternoon temperatures across the Piedmont will rebound into the upper thirties and low forties under partly cloudy skies. Expect much colder overnight temps heading into Tuesday and Wednesday… with lows falling into the low and mid-twenties.
Further down the road…. Rain. Heavy rain is in the forecast for the end of the week. Right now indications are that we could see more than an inch of rain Friday and Friday night.
Stay safe… and allow a little extra time if you have to commute Monday morning.
- Meteorologist Chris Larson
