Firefighter’s home destroyed by fire in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A firefighter and his family had to escape from their burning home as snow and ice piled up outside on Sunday morning in western Rowan County.
According to the Rowan County Fire Marshal, the fire started in the wood stove at the house owned by Dustin and Michele Newton.
“When fire was discovered, the door to get out had already swelled shut,” according to Fire Marshal Deborah Horne. “Thankfully, they were able to exit through a bedroom window with their dog.”
Firefighters responded quickly, but there was heavy damage to the home, which is located off Needmore Road.
Dustin is an active firefighter with the Scotch-Irish Fire Department.
Donations are being accepted to help the Newtons. Donations can be made to Scotch-Irish Fire Department, or the Hanford Dole Red Cross in Salisbury with “Newton Family” on the info area of the check.
