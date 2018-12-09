Duke Energy expecting half a million NC customers to lose power

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Duke Energy is preparing for the winter storm coming to the Charlotte area over the weekend.
Duke is bracing itself for about 500,000 people across the Carolinas to be without power possibly for multiple days. Officials say this storm can cause problems.
"Our biggest concern is typically ice that's 1/4 of an inch," Duke spokesperson Meghan Miles said. "When we see that, we see tree limbs and fall into power equipment and causes outages - also when we see heavy and wet snow we see trees falling, so it's extremely important that they prepare now."
Duke Energy says it has about 9,000 crews on standby to deal with power outages at a moment's notice. Some of the people traveled from Florida and Ohio to help out.
"When we bring in additional crews, it supplements our work force that we have here in the Carolinas," Miles said, "So as outages start to happen we can start to dispatch crews wherever repairs are needed and work as quickly and safely as possible until we get everyone restored."
Duke says it will communicate with customers frequently so they will know what is going on. Duke also wants customers to inform them if their power goes out because of the storm.
"If customers do experience an outage, they can text OUT to 57801 and they can get text messages when we have updates for their specific outages," Miles said.
If customers want to call and report a power outage they can call 800-POWERON.
