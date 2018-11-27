CBS holiday specials 2018: Don’t miss your favorite Christmas movies

Featuring two back-to-back episodes of the classic series I Love Lucy, the colorized “The Christmas Episode” and newly colorized “Pioneer Women.” “The Christmas Episode” (first presented in black and white on Christmas Eve, 1956), finds the Ricardos and Mertzes decorating Lucy and Ricky’s Christmas tree and reminiscing about how their lives have changed since the arrival of the Ricardos' son, Little Ricky. In “Pioneer Women” (originally aired March 31, 1952), Lucy and Ethel’s hopes of joining the posh Society Matrons' League lead to a bet with their husbands over which sex—the men or the women—had it harder living in a bygone era.