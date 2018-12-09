Barkley rushes for 170 yards, Giants rout Redskins 40-16

Manning was 14 of 22 for 197 yards in helping New York take a 34-0 halftime lead before giving way to rookie Kyle Lauletta early in the fourth quarter. Sterling Shepard, Bernie Fowler and Russell Shepard caught TD passes from Manning as the Giants (5-8) put up 40 points in a game for the first time since Nov. 1, 2015, and won for the fourth time in the past five games.