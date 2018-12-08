Man with cognitive impairments missing in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police in Charlotte are searching for a missing man with cognitive impairments.
William Fuller, 26, went missing near the 2100 block of Wilson Avenue, which is in between Ashley Road and Westerly Hills Park in west Charlotte.
Fuller is a black male who was last seen wearing a long thick black coat, black boots, a blue plaid shirt with a red shirt underneath and jeans.
A photo of Fuller has not been released.
Anyone who believes they have seen Fuller or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
