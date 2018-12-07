Students in Ohio schools may soon be required to learn cursive

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cursive could soon become part of the English language arts curriculum in Ohio schools.
House Bill 58, which passed favorably in the Ohio Senate on Thursday with a vote of 27-2, would require the Ohio Department of Education to include cursive handwriting instruction in the curriculum. Schools would then decide if the curriculum would become part of regular lessons.
If passed into legislation and accepted by schools, students would learn how to write in cursive by the fifth grade. The Ohio House already approved a version in June.
The bill states, in part:
The proposed legislation was introduced in Feb. 2017 by Republican Reps. Andrew Brenner and Marilyn Slaby.
Revisions to the bill made by the Ohio Senate on Thursday must be accepted by the House before heading to the governor’s desk for final approval.
