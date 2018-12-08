Popular Christmas movie inspires family’s holiday decorations

WETUMPKA, AL (WSFA) - A Wetumpka family is taking its love for one 80′s movie to another level this holiday season. The Sanford family has decorated their home to pay homage to the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” In just a short time it has become a popular stop for those looking for a great light show.
When it came to decorating for Christmas this year, Wetumpka resident Wynn Sanford was inspired by his favorite holiday movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
“What greater movie out there than Christmas Vacation? I always loved Clark Griswold and was called Clark Griswold," said Wynn Sanford.
Sanford transformed his entire home into a Christmas lights display featuring different iconic scenes from the film. With the help of family and friends they added live actors to make it all come to life.
“We have a couple cousin Eddies out there emptying the RV. We have Ellen and Clark hanging out together. There are about 20 people involved and walking around telling everyone Merry Christmas," said Sanford.
This attraction seems to be a big hit with this community, with people walking and driving to come see it.
“It is hilarious and it is really bringing the community together. I think it is great," said Wetumpka resident Katie Martin.
“They get an A+. They really did a lot of work to make this happen,” said Keith Dykes, another Wetumpka resident.
Sanford said they only planned one night with live actors during judging for the city’s decoration contest, but with lots of requests for other nights, they are going to try to do this each weekend until Christmas.
“We are just after the laughter. They can laugh at us and with us. It is Christmas,” said Sanford.
Making this the hap hap happiest Christmas Wetumpka has ever experienced.
You can get to the display by heading out to 707 River Oaks Ct. Wetumpka. Mannequins will replace live actors on weekdays; live performances will occur on Saturdays and Sundays at 6:30 p.m. until about 8 p.m.
