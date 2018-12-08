Person killed in two-car crash near Chester

CHESTER, SC (WBTV) - One person was killed in a two-car crash in Chester Friday night.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on SC-72 at Wooten Road north of the city of Chester.
The two cars involved in the crash were a 2014 Nissan Altima and a 2007 Ford Taurus.
Officials say the Altima was headed north on SC-72 and the Taurus was headed south on SC-72.
The Taurus crossed over the center line and side swiped the Altima. The Taurus then rolled over in the road.
The driver of the Taurus died at the scene. That driver was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver killed in the crash was not identified.
SC Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.