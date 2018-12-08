Overflow shelter to open for homeless community ahead of winter weather

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management is joining agencies across the county in preparing people within the area for severe winter weather over the weekend. The agency is now also preparing the homeless community.
A homeless overflow shelter will open at Grady Cole Rec Center, starting Saturday at 3:00 p.m. County officials say the shelter will stay open until at least Monday at 3:00 p.m., followed by a reevaluation based on the weather.
Permanent shelters are nearly full Friday night.
“We know there are uncertainties about the forecast, but the current shelters are already near capacity,” County Manager Dena R. Diorio said. “Whatever weather occurs will only make the need for additional resources even greater.”
Friday, activists like Stacy Phillips are some of several walking the streets, handing out winter clothing and encouraging people to head to the shelters Saturday.
Phillips says she would like to see more of a permanent framework for winter weather policies and shelters.
“Just work with us,” she says. “That there’s protocols already in place.”
The emergency overflow shelter at Grady Cole will be available to everyone, including couples and families.
Animal Care and Control will be on site to provide for residents with animals. CATS will provide free transportation to anyone in the area needing a ride to the existing and overflow shelters.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.