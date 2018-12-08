CMS closed for all students and staff Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed for all students and staff on Monday, Dec. 10.
School officials say crews are working to restore power and heat to dozens of schools across Mecklenburg County.
CMS’s decision to close schools is based off experts predicting potentially hazardous conditions on roads, bridges, stairs and sidewalks in many areas.
All before and after school programs, athletic events and community use events are cancelled.
CMS classes at Cato Middle College are cancelled. CMS says employees will receive further details from CMS human resources via email.
“The safety of students, staff and families is always top priority,” a statement read.
There are possible dangerous road conditions and power outages for Monday, due to on-impacts of winter weather over the weekend.
“CMS understands that school closings can be disruptive for everyone as work schedules, child care, transportation and other plans are changed. CMS made this decision in partnership with safety and weather experts, city and county government and law enforcement,” the statement read.
CMS says they will continue to monitor weather conditions with weather and safety experts, law enforcement and local government officials.
CMS also says they will advise families, students, staff and the community of the school schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 11, through direct phone calls, social media, the CMS website and area media outlets.
Make-up days will be announced soon.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.