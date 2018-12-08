CMS cancels all activities, closes facilities for Sunday in preparation for winter storm

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have announced the closure of their facilities for all activities scheduled for this Sunday.
CMS confirmed that special events, athletic events and community-use events, including those held at Cato Middle College, would not take place at any point that day.
Currently, the school system has still not decided on closures for Monday, Dec. 10 but will continue to update families, students, staff and the community through phone, social media, the CMS website and other media outlets.
