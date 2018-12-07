Winter weather storm approaches this weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - NC Governor Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency ahead of a significant winter storm forecast to impact the state, and the WBTV viewing area, as we head into the weekend.
While the heaviest accumulations of snow will hit the foothills and mountains of Western North Carolina, a wintry mix of precipitation will also impact the Charlotte metro. Confidence continues to grow that this will be a disruptive winter weather event.
Timing: This winter storm is still expected to have the greatest impact late Saturday and throughout the day on Sunday.
Watches/Warnings: A whole host of watches and warning have been issued for our area. The foothills and the mountains have now been put under a Winter Storm Warning. The warning goes into effect Saturday night and extends through Monday at noon. Accumulations of 10” to 18” can be expected with periods of very heavy snow.
The previously-issued Winter Storm Watch for the Charlotte metro and surrounding Piedmont counties has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning.
The forecast for the Charlotte area is much more problematic in terms of precipitation type.
The Piedmont may see a mixture of sleet/freezing rain/snow. And this line will likely fluctuate during the duration of this storm. As you may have guessed, this scenario can wreak havoc on the snow accumulation forecast.
So we’re forecasting anywhere from 1” to 8” of snow across Mecklenburg county.
That means areas south of Charlotte may see very little snow… while areas north of the city may pick up significantly more snowfall.
However, the areas that see less snow aren’t necessarily out of the woods, as they will likely see more ice which could be even more problematic for road conditions.
In fact, afternoon model data indicates that there could be a few hours of freezing rain on top of the snow/sleet accumulations to end the storm Sunday afternoon/evening.
While there may be a lull in the precipitation late Sunday evening, as the low rolls up the coast Monday colder air will wrap around the back side of the storm and keep the snow going into the morning.
At this time the snow will become much lighter, but slick and frozen roads will likely still be a problem across our area.
Prepare now the for possibility of dangerous driving conditions, along with the possibility of power outages.
