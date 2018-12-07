Forecast snow accumulations increase as winter storm approaches

The Charlotte metro and surrounding piedmont counties have been put under a Winter Storm Watch. The forecast for the Charlotte area is much more problematic in terms of precipitation type. The piedmont may see a mixture of sleet/freezing rain/snow. And this line will likely fluctuate during the duration of this storm. As you may have guessed, this scenario can wreak havoc on the snow accumulation forecast. So we’re forecasting anywhere from 3” to 11” of snow in and around metro Charlotte. That means areas south of Charlotte may see very little snow… while areas north of the city may pick up significantly more snowfall.