Forecast snow accumulations increase as winter storm approaches

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A significant winter storm is still forecast to impact the WBTV viewing area as we head into the weekend. While the heaviest accumulations of snow will hit the foothills and mountains of Western North Carolina, a wintry mix of precipitation will also impact the Charlotte metro. Confidence continues to grow that this will be a disruptive winter weather event.
Timing: This winter storm is still expected to have the greatest impact late Saturday and throughout the day on Sunday. As low pressure moves off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina… wrap around moisture and cold air will continue to bring light accumulations of snow across the WBTV viewing area.
Watches/Warnings: A whole host of watches and warning have been issued for our area. The foothills and the mountains have now been put under a Winter Storm Warning. The warning goes into effect Saturday night and extends through Monday at noon. Accumulations of 10” to 18” can be expected with periods of very heavy snow.
The Charlotte metro and surrounding piedmont counties have been put under a Winter Storm Watch. The forecast for the Charlotte area is much more problematic in terms of precipitation type. The piedmont may see a mixture of sleet/freezing rain/snow. And this line will likely fluctuate during the duration of this storm. As you may have guessed, this scenario can wreak havoc on the snow accumulation forecast. So we’re forecasting anywhere from 3” to 11” of snow in and around metro Charlotte. That means areas south of Charlotte may see very little snow… while areas north of the city may pick up significantly more snowfall.
As the low rolls up the coast… colder air will wrap around the back side of the storm and keep the snow going into Monday morning. At this time the snow will become much lighter, but slick and frozen roads will likely still be a problem across our area.
As always, we will continue to monitor this storm throughout the next four days. We’ll be here around the clock making any necessary adjustments to the forecast. And we’ll bring you the best coverage online across all of our digital platforms.
Prepare now the for possibility of dangerous driving conditions, along with the possibility of power outages.
- Chris Larson
