UN says civilian casualties in Yemen average 123 per week

In this Nov. 15, 2018 photo, 10-year-old Affaf, who weighs 9,6 kg (21 pounds), sits with her parents at a hospital in Hajjah, Yemen. The U.N. food agency said Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 it is planning to rapidly scale up food distribution to help another 4 million people in Yemen over the next two months, more than a 50-percent increase in the number reached now, if access can be maintained in the poor, war-stricken country. (Marco Frattini/WFP via AP) (Marco Frattini)