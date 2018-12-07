Toyota of N Charlotte shares tips on what to do after buying a used car

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
When you finally sign the dotted line on a used car, you breathe a sigh of relief. The hard work that you put into research, budgeting, test driving, and paperwork is finally over. However, there are still a few things you should take care of AFTER buying a Charlotte used car in order to be a responsible car owner and keep your new ride in like-new shape. Toyota of N Charlotte has all the info you need – take these 4 steps after buying your ride!
Follow these four steps after buying a used car
Step #1: Make sure ALL of the paperwork is completed.
Here’s the good news – if you buy a used car at Toyota of N Charlotte, then your paperwork is done. Our finance specialists take care of all of it for you before you even leave the dealership. If you bought the car privately or from another dealer, you might have to do a little more legwork because there’s more to buying a car than just handing over a check. You’ll need to head to the DMV to take care of the transfer of title and registration, and you’ll also need to take care of the tag. Failing to do so can result in legal trouble, so take care of if immediately.
Step #2: Get insured as quickly as possible.
When you buy a car, you have to insure it – it’s illegal to drive without car insurance. You can either start a new policy for your Charlotte used car or add it to an existing policy that you’re on, but make sure you do it before you get behind the wheel. If you get pulled over or get into an accident without insurance, you’ll have a big headache to deal with after the fact.
Step #3: Have your car inspected by a mechanic.
If you bought a used car from our N Charlotte Toyota dealership, then you know it was thoroughly inspected by a mechanic and may even have a warranty attached to it. You don’t always get that when you buy from another dealer or from a private seller. In those cases, we recommend taking the car to a mechanic to have it inspected bumper-to-bumper for any issues that could become bigger problems over time.
Step #4: Get to know your owner’s manual.
Your owner’s manual will tell you all about the vehicle’s performance capabilities, like how much it can tow or its off-road capabilities. It’ll also tell you about maintenance basics, like what type of oil to use or how much tire pressure you need in your tires. And finally, it’ll help you decipher any issues with the vehicle, like what dashboard lights mean when then illuminate.
