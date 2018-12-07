Thief steals vehicle during planned car sale in Fort Mill

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say a thief stole a vehicle from a man during a planned car sale in Fort Mill Thursday afternoon.
According to the Fort Mill Police Department, officers responded to a retail/restaurant complex in the area of Tom Hall Street and Dobys Bridge Road, in reference to a possible hit and run incident around 3:40 p.m.
Upon arriving and speaking with the victim, police determined that the man had previously made arrangements with an individual to meet at that location for the purpose of selling his 2005 Acura TL.
While conducting the transaction, the thief suddenly took the vehicle keys from the man by force, got into the vehicle and drove away. The man chased the thief through the parking lot, on foot.
Upon catching up with the vehicle, the man was hit by the vehicle as it left the parking lot and turned east on to Tom Hall Street.
Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene to assess the man’s injuries. He was not taken to a hospital.
The stolen 2005 Acura TL is dark gray in color, and was displaying a temporary paper tag at the time of the theft.
During the initial investigation, it was also determined that the suspect, a white male, approximately 6’2” tall and weighing 135 pounds, with a tattoo on his neck, arrived at the location in an silver early 2000s model Dodge Caravan.
This case remains under investigation, and no other information is available at this time.
Anyone with information should call the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022.
