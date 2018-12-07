South Carolina prepares for winter storm

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - As the winter storm pushes closer to the Carolinas, officials in South Carolina are preparing for more of an ice event than snow.
The SC Department of Transportation says they have 21 trucks, 16 plows, 12 sanders and 10 brine trucks.
“Order your pizza now, get it while you can. Really, if you do not need to be out, do not be out because there is no reason to be out. You can’t see black ice and it is dangerous. I-77 is our main goal. We do not leave 77 until we get it taken care of,” said Ronnie Wright with SCDOT.
Wright says they have 77 employees from the maintenance and construction department on call this weekend.
“We will focus on the primary roads first, we will get to the secondary roads eventually, it may just be later in the week,” said Wright.
First responders are also preparing for ice and snow.
The District Chief of Piedmont Medical Center EMS, Rick Wetherell, says the team is prepared.
They service all of York County from the state line all the way down near Chester. They are encouraging drivers to stay off the roads to allow them to respond to serious emergencies.
“Road conditions can get pretty treacherous. We have to slow down and get everywhere safely. That presents a little bit of a challenge for us," said Wright. “People don’t stop getting sick just because the weather is bad.”
A spokesperson for Piedmont Hospital says operations will function as normal this weekend.
“We just really want drivers to stay home and if they have to go out just make sure that your car is equipped to handle this type of weather,” said Trooper Justin Sutherland with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.