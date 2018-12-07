Price gouging law now in effect as winter storm approaches

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As winter weather approaches regions across the Carolinas, NC Attorney General Josh Stein is urging businesses and consumers to be on the lookout for any potential price gouging cases they may encounter.
A state statute goes into effect whenever the Governor declares a state of emergency and is was created specifically to prevent merchants from charging more than a reasonable fare for products that the public needs.
“As the season’s first winter storm approaches, I want to remind North Carolinians that my office is here to protect them from price gougers,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Under a state of emergency, it is against the law to charge excessive prices. If you see a business taking advantage of this storm, please let my office know so we can hold them accountable.”
Individuals who witness this price gouging are encouraged to report this activity by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint at www.ncdoj.gov/gouging.
