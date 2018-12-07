Pearl Harbor attack survivor remembers the day from afar

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, a patrol bomber burns at a military installation on Oahu's Kaneohe Bay during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Don Long wasn't at Pearl Harbor when Japanese warplanes bombed Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941 - he was on the opposite side of Oahu aboard an anchored seaplane in Kaneohe Bay. But the Japanese strike reached his installation soon after Pearl Harbor, and the young sailor watched from afar as explosions and gunfire consumed him and his comrades. Now, 77 years later, Long will remember that day from even farther away - across the Pacific near his home in Napa, Calif. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)