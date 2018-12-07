One killed, two injured in crash involving bus in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One person was killed and two other injured in a crash involving a bus in east Charlotte Friday, according to Medic.
The crash happened after 1 p.m. on the 1600 block of Eastway Drive. Medic said the crash involved a Cabarrus bus but did not give further details. It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved.
Officials said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others suffered non life-threatening injuries. No names have been released.
Eastway Drive was closed in both directions as emergency crews worked at the scene.
No further information has been made available.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.