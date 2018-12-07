North Carolina tops Best State for Business ranking for second straight year

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - For the second year in a row, Forbes has selected North Carolina as its Best State for Business. Citing the state’s business friendly labor and energy laws as well as the lowest corporate tax rates in the country, the article promotes North Carolina as an ideal place for businesses to set up shop.
While North Carolina already touts an attractive economy, Forbes also noted that the state is still growing at the same time. A population growing twice as fast as the national average, a highly educated workforce and a growing biotechnology industry in Raleigh’s Research Triangle all make the state especially attractive to companies like Apple, who is considering North Carolina for a new east coast campus.
The list notes that international companies are beginning to come to North Carolina as well, selecting cities like Charlotte and Raleigh for their base of operations in the US and abroad.
Utah and Texas round out the other two spots in the list’s top three, with the magazine citing similarly attractive benefits for doing business in those states as well.
