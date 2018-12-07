NC Food Innovation Lab holds groundbreaking

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - Officials from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, North Carolina State University, North Carolina Research Campus, the Golden LEAF Foundation, and the City of Kannapolis celebrated the start of construction for the North Carolina Food Innovation Lab this week, according to a press release from the City of Kannapolis.
The facility will be housed on the first floor of the Core Lab Building on the North Carolina Research Campus.
The North Carolina Food Innovation Lab will focus on helping entrepreneurs, farmers, and established manufacturers with the processing and development of new plant-based food products.
“This facility has been a long time coming,” said N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This lab will be very important for agriculture in N.C. We need to be able to turn crops from the fields into improved and new food products and ingredients that people can buy.”
Researchers on the campus will work with farmers and companies to pair research with making crops more economically viable and healthy for consumers. The location will be the only food innovation lab in the U.S. that is cGMP-certified (current good manufacturing practices) and regulated by the FDA.
The lab is expected to open in July 2019.
