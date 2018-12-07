Molly’s Kids: Meet Jase. A 3-month-old fighter in Clover, SC.

This second surgery found – surprise! – scar tissue around the intestine that was restricting the ability for food to pass through. “This second surgery was difficult on his body,” Samantha said. “He took a lot longer to come off the pain medications and ventilator. But he was such a fighter and after two weeks in NICU, Jase was allowed to feed again. When he finally did take food in on his own and pooped for the first time, we did a happy dance. Who’d have ever thought you’d do a happy dance for poop??!?”