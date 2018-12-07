Molly’s Kids: Meet Jase. A 3-month-old fighter in Clover, SC.

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Jase McCarter is one tough 3-month-old.
He has gone through two surgeries and has only been home in Clover, SC with his family a total of three weeks of the 12 weeks of his life. The rest of that time he has been in the hospital dealing with cystic fibrosis.
Jase is also the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids. I can’t wait to tell you all about him… but first, check comments below to see the picture with his 3-year-old sister, Macy Ann.
It’s like he’s staring right through you.
Love that photo.
Okay, back to the article.
“When Jase was born on September 7th, he was the missing piece to our family,” mom Samantha says, “We were over the moon to have a little boy.
Everything seemed to be going perfectly.” Everything, that is, expect bathroom issues. Jase wasn’t pooping.
Doctors did tests and eventually transferred him to the NICU at Levine Children’s Hospital. Doctors did an exploratory surgery to see what was causing the blockage. They found thickened meconium in the intestine – almost always a sign of cystic fibrosis. The diagnosis was out-of-nowhere.
“We were devastated knowing this is a lifelong condition,” Samantha said. “But we also knew we were his parents for a reason. It was our job to find the blessing in the midst of the sadness.”
Three weeks after that first surgery, little Jase went through a second surgery to look at his colon.
This second surgery found – surprise! – scar tissue around the intestine that was restricting the ability for food to pass through. “This second surgery was difficult on his body,” Samantha said. “He took a lot longer to come off the pain medications and ventilator. But he was such a fighter and after two weeks in NICU, Jase was allowed to feed again. When he finally did take food in on his own and pooped for the first time, we did a happy dance. Who’d have ever thought you’d do a happy dance for poop??!?”
After this, Jase was finally able to go home.
But soon after, he was back in the hospital. This time because he came down with a common cold. Cystic fibrosis can make seemingly inane things major, because CF makes it harder to breathe. Recently Jase got a cold, which put him back at Levine.
“We have found that lots of people have heard of cystic fibrosis, but are not familiar with what it really means for children and their families,” Samantha said. “Michael and I want to educate. This awful disease affects 30,000 people in the U.S. It’s considered rare, but research is booming.”
They also hope that by talking about it – and making Jase the newest one of our #MollysKids – to raise research funds, which might get closer to a cure.
For more information on CF, go here >> www.cff.org
“He’s a special little boy,” Samantha said. “He’s the best baby. Relaxed and happy. We call him Super Jase.”
Couple more photos below… including that one of him looking at us, content in his sister’s arms.
Welcome, Jase.
#MollysKids
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
