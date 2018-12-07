Matthews police investigating armed robbery case

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) - Matthews Police are currently looking for information regarding an armed robbery that occurred off of Matthews-Mint Hill Rd. early Friday morning.
Officers responded to an armed robbery service call shortly before 12:30 a.m. at the Circle K store on the 3000 block of Matthews-Mint Hill Rd.
The clerk at the store stated that a man had entered the business and pointed a gun at him before demanding money from the cash register.
The robber is described as a black male, approximately 5′10″ tall and 170 lbs, wearing a black hoodie, black track pants and a red do-rag over his mouth. The suspect fled the store on foot.
While investigating this incident further, Matthews Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who entered the store prior to the robbery to determine if they have any further information regarding this case.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Chris Duryee of the Matthews Police at cduryee@matthewsnc.gov or 704.847.5555.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.