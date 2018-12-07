Local churches bracing for weekend winter weather

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Area churches are bracing themselves to cancel their church service on Sunday. A weekend storm is to blame. It is expected to bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the Charlotte area. Pastor Dwayne Walker is leader of Little Rock AME Zion Church. He says he will listen to the weather forecast, he will see what other churches are doing and use common sense.
"Many people are not going to come anyway when the weather is inclement," Little Rock AME Zion Church Pastor Dwayne Walker said. "Getting out of their neighborhoods and that kind of thing."
Walker says more than likely his church will be cancelled Sunday, but says he will have church on Wednesday. He calls it WOW. He mentioned what that meant.
“Worship on Wednesdays,” Walker said. “So we normally worship at 7:00 p.m. and our members usually respond pretty well to that.”
The pastor said safety for his congregation is his top priority. Safety is also a top priority for other churches too. Some churches like The City Church in Huntersville will have service on Saturday to beat the bad weather. Leaders at First Baptist Charlotte says it will notify their members Saturday by 6 PM to let them know if service will take place Sunday.
