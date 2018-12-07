KY woman seeking organ donation for baby daughter in need of heart

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 16-month-old girl in Louisville needs a new heart.
Rori was born with a heart defect. Her mother said corrective surgeries failed and now transplant is her only option.
The one-year-old has been on the heart transplant list for more than 200 days. She’s lived in the hospital most of her young life, her mother shared.
Her mother, Jennifer Shane, took to social media for help. She started a Facebook page explaining her daughter’s condition.
Rori is living in Norton Children’s Hospital while the family waits for her name to come up.
Contact information for the family and more information about Rori’s need can be found on the Hope for Rori Facebook page.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.