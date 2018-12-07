KY woman seeking organ donation for baby daughter in need of heart

Aurora "Rori" Shane, at only 16 months of age, has been through more in her short time than most of us can even dream of. Rori was born with a devastating heart defect, that required surgery at Stanford Medical Center in CA; those corrective surgeries were considered a failure. Rori is best described as a fighter, and has over come adversity and is the happiest little girl you could ever meet. Sadly, since that time, Rori has deteriorated to being in Chronic Heart Failure her only option for a normal life remaining, is a heart transplant. As of today, 12/1/2018, Rori has been on the waiting list for a heart for 200 days and remaining in the hospital for close to 500. Rori has won the heart of so many, now its time to find a heart for her. We love you Rori, fight on! Please share and have a heart for Rori.