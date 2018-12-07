ICE responds to Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s removal of 287g

The Mecklenburg County sheriff’s decision to restrict cooperation with ICE serves as an open invitation to aliens who commit criminal offenses that Mecklenburg County is now a safe haven for persons seeking to evade federal authorities. In Fiscal Year 2018, the Mecklenburg County 287g program encountered 1,185 criminal aliens; yesterday’s decision to end this law enforcement agreement efforts leaves them to reoffend against the people of Mecklenburg County. Despite the challenges this decision creates, ICE remains committed to enforcing federal law, and this decision does not mean immigration enforcement will decrease in Mecklenburg County. In fact, residents should expect a more visible ICE presence in Charlotte, as ICE will now have no choice but to conduct more at-large arrests in local neighborhoods and at worksites, which will inevitably result in additional collateral arrests instead of arrests at the jail where enforcement is safer for everyone involved.

ICE Atlanta Field Office Director Sean Gallagher