Harris releases statement in NC-9 race, says he’ll accept new election if necessary

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Republican Mark Harris issued a video statement on Friday afternoon, breaking his silence for the first time since the North Carolina State Board of Elections voted to not certify the results of the 9th Congressional District contest, the unofficial results of which Harris won.
Harris beat Democrat Dan McCready by less than 1,000 votes, according to the unofficial returns.
The NCSBE refused to certify the results of the race last month, though, over concerns regarding irregularities with absentee ballots.
On Thursday, Dan McCready, Harris’s opponent, withdrew his concession from the race and challenged Harris to break his silence on the investigation.
In his video statement, Harris said he would support a new election being held if the facts demonstrated the need for one.
Harris also stated that he planned to cooperate fully with the current investigation being held by the North Carolina State Board of Elections and that while he was “absolutely unaware” of any wrongdoing during the Congressional race, he was hopeful for a transparent investigation to find any irregularities that could have benefited either party during that time.
That statement mirrors what leaders with the North Carolina Republican Party said on Thursday, which was a change from the party’s earlier stance that Harris had clearly won the race and should be certified as the winner.
