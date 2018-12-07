Duke Energy announces plans for new uptown tower

CHARLOTTE, NC (Cassie Cope/The Charlotte Observer) - Duke Energy said Friday it will build a 39-floor office tower across from its Charlotte headquarters building in an effort to consolidate its uptown footprint.
In May, Duke paid $27.5 million for about two acres of land on South Tryon Street, next to the Harvey B. Gantt Center, real estate records show. The site is now an asphalt parking lot.
A Duke spokesman would not say how much the new tower will cost because details are still being finalized. Childress Klein will develop the property.
Duke plans to sell its properties at 526 Church St. and 401 College St. as part of the consolidation plan. Duke said it will also exit its lease and move out of its 400 South Tryon St. offices.
The utility said it plans to remain headquartered at the 48-story Duke Energy Center. That building is owned by Wells Fargo and opened in 2010.
The consolidation plan will help it house about 6,000 employees and contractors in Charlotte, Duke said.
“By consolidating office space into a new building, the company will avoid spending millions of dollars annually to manage and maintain several inefficient and aging facilities that are more than 40 years old,” it said in a news release.
Duke said it plans to keep its 100 employees in the NASCAR Plaza office tower for now. That space has been occupied since 2015 and Duke’s lease runs out in 2026.
This is a developing story.